2016 Kerala forest training: NIA gets three Maoists including master trainer in custody

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the case of Maoist armed training in Nilambur forest 2016 has received three accused persons, including the alleged master weapon trainer, in custody.

The agency will be interrogating Chhattisgarh native Deepak, alias Chandru, who had trained several Maoist activists in jungle warfare and guerilla operations, for seven days after the NIA court here granted it his custody on Friday.

Other than Deepak, NIA has also got Karnataka natives Ramesh and Shoba in custody. Ramesh will be in the NIA custody for seven days while Shoba will be in custody for five days. Deepak was lodged in Central Jail at Jagdalpur in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh before being brought to Kochi following a directive of the NIA court.

Similarly, Ramesh who hails from Koramangala in Bengaluru was brought to Kochi from Parappana Agrahara jail and Shoba hailing from Shimoga was transferred from Coimbatore Central Jail. It was in September 2016 a Maoist group conducted armed training inside a forest around three kilometres away from Mundakadavu colony, Nilambur.

In September 2017, a case in this regard was registered at Edakkara police station in Malappuram which was later transferred to Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The state agency arrested and filed the chargesheet against five Maoist leaders while seven accused persons were killed in various encounters.

After taking over the probe this year, NIA has arraigned 25 persons as accused till now. According to sources, Deepak was an expert trainer and had trained the cadre in laying ambush which is a key part of guerilla warfare adopted by Maoists.

He was entrusted with the CPI (Maoist) leadership to reinvigorate its activities in the forest of southern states by training the cadre. After the 2019 Attappadi encounter, Kerala police had recovered laptops and mobile phones from which the cops could find the videos of Deepak giving training to cadre using an AK-47 rifle.

