STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2016 Kerala forest training: NIA gets three Maoists including master trainer in custody

The agency will be interrogating Chhattisgarh native Deepak, alias Chandru, who had trained several Maoist activists in jungle warfare and guerilla operations, for seven days.

Published: 08th November 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi (Photo | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the case of Maoist armed training in Nilambur forest 2016 has received three accused persons, including the alleged master weapon trainer, in custody.

The agency will be interrogating Chhattisgarh native Deepak, alias Chandru, who had trained several Maoist activists in jungle warfare and guerilla operations, for seven days after the NIA court here granted it his custody on Friday.

Other than Deepak, NIA has also got Karnataka natives Ramesh and Shoba in custody. Ramesh will be in the NIA custody for seven days while Shoba will be in custody for five days. Deepak was lodged in Central Jail at Jagdalpur in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh before being brought to Kochi following a directive of the NIA court.

Similarly, Ramesh who hails from Koramangala in Bengaluru was brought to Kochi from Parappana Agrahara jail and Shoba hailing from Shimoga was transferred from Coimbatore Central Jail. It was in September 2016 a Maoist group conducted armed training inside a forest around three kilometres away from Mundakadavu colony, Nilambur.

In September 2017, a case in this regard was registered at Edakkara police station in Malappuram which was later transferred to Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The state agency arrested and filed the chargesheet against five Maoist leaders while seven accused persons were killed in various encounters.

After taking over the probe this year, NIA has arraigned 25 persons as accused till now. According to sources, Deepak was an expert trainer and had trained the cadre in laying ambush which is a key part of guerilla warfare adopted by Maoists.

He was entrusted with the CPI (Maoist) leadership to reinvigorate its activities in the forest of southern states by training the cadre. After the 2019 Attappadi encounter, Kerala police had recovered laptops and mobile phones from which the cops could find the videos of Deepak giving training to cadre using an AK-47 rifle. 

Training inside Nilambur forest

It was in 2016 a Maoist group conducted armed training inside a forest around three kilometres away from Mundakadavu colony, Nilambur. In 2017, a case in this regard was registered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA 2016 Kerala forest training Maoist Maoist training kerala Maoist training
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp