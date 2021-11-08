Kerala Technological University invites applications from SC/ST students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has invited applications from SC/ST/EWS candidates for full-time PhD in engineering/technology under AICTE doctoral fellowship scheme for 2020-21.

Three seats, one each for each category, are vacant in Government Engineering College, Thrissur. Candidates should register at www.app.ktu.edu.in and apply online. The application should be submitted along with relevant documents as laid down in the notification issued by the AICTE. The application fee is Rs 500 for SC/ST students and Rs 1,000 for the EWS category.

The last date for submission of applications is November 15. Detailed notification is available on university website. Queries regarding application can be sent to phdadf@ktu.edu.in.

Interview for contract posts

Interviews for candidates who have applied for various contractual positions in KTU will be held this month. Interview for those who have applied for office attendant vacancies will be held on November 9 and for the applicants of e-governance support staff, the interview will be on November 11.

Applicants for the post of administrative support staff can attend interview on November 12.