Lockdown fallout? Kerala records 8,500 suicides in 2020; Kollam has highest rate among cities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 8,500 people took their lives in the state in 2020 with Kollam recording the highest suicide rate among cities in the country, the National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed.

Males accounted for the most number of suicides with 6,570 cases while females accounted for 1,930 cases.

With a suicide rate of 24, Kerala stood fifth in the country during the grim period marked by the COVID spread and lockdowns that threw businesses and livelihoods out of order.

Kollam returned the worst figures as 488 people died by suicide there in 2020, compared to 457 in 2019. The suicide rate in Kollam city stood at 44 -- the highest in the country.

The suicide rate among unemployed people saw a surge in the state as 1,769 of them took the extreme step. The figure accounted for 11.3 per cent of total such cases, thus driving the state to the second spot, after Maharashtra, in the list.

In what could be an indicator of the economic devastation felt during the period, 2,496 daily wage earners chose death while 893 self-employed persons and 448 engaged in small businesses also died by suicide.

The year also turned out to be tough for agriculture labourers and farmers as they accounted for 796 suicides. Housewives accounted for 908 suicides while 803 salaried persons and 593 private sector employees too took the extreme step during the period.

Family problems contributed to the most number of suicides, the NCRB report has revealed.

As many as 3,575 suicides were attributed to such issues while 1,933 people who were suffering from various diseases also took their lives. Mental illness (997), drug abuse (692) and prolonged diseases (688) were the main reasons for suicides.

The annual income of a majority of people - 5,116 - who chose death over life was less than Rs 1 lakh, while 3,074 people had an annual income ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

As many as 3,150 people among those who died by suicide were educated till Class X while 1,603 studied till Class XII.

National Crime Records Bureau data on suicides

Total suicides: 8,500.

Males: 6,570.

Females: 1,930.

Suicide rate - 24 (per one lakh population), fifth in India.

Suicide by unemployed: 1,769, second in India.

Reasons

Family problems: 3,575.

Illness: 1,933.

Debt: 180.

Unemployment: 122.

Love affair: 238.

Nature of illness

Mental illness: 997.

Prolonged diseases: 688.

Drug abuse: 692.

Cancer: 213.

Paralysis: 31.

Status

Housewives: 908.

Salaried persons: 803.

Private employees: 593.

Students: 468.

Govt servants: 70.

Unemployed: 1,769.

Self-employed: 893.

Self-employed (business): 448.

Farmers, agri labourers: 796.

Daily wage earners: 2,496.

Income level

Less than Rs 1 lakh per annum: 5,116.

Between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh: 3,074.

Rs 5 lakh and above: 302.

Education

Till Class X - 3,150.

Till Class XII - 1,603.

Bachelor's degree and above - 262.

Professional degree - 34.

Hanging: 6,682.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.