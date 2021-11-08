More priests protest Syro-Malabar Church's decision to implement uniform mode of Holy Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More priests have joined the protest against the Syro-Malabar Church (SMC) Synod's decision to implement a uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass across its churches. On Friday, dissenting priests of different parishes in Thrissur archdiocese staged a protest against Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, who had come out strongly in support of the Synod's decision.

They have decided to launch an indefinite strike if the Archbishop does not convene a meeting to listen to their concerns and objections regarding the proposed changes to the Holy Mass. In a meeting held in August, the Synod had issued a directive that all churches under the SMC should celebrate the Mass facing the altar from November 28, which marks the beginning of the Church's next liturgical calendar.

As per the newly approved format, the celebrant of the Mass would face the faithful during the introductory part, the Liturgy of the Word, and the concluding part. The celebrant would face the altar only during the Anaphora (the Liturgy of the Eucharist).

Simply put, for most parts of the Holy Mass, the celebrant would be facing the altar. The complete transformation of the Holy Mass to the new format will be in place from the Easter Sunday in 2022. However, protesting priests pointed out that various churches under the Thrissur diocese have been conducting the Mass facing the altar for several decades now.