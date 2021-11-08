STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More priests protest Syro-Malabar Church's decision to implement uniform mode of Holy Mass

More priests have joined the protest against the Syro-Malabar Church (SMC) Synod’s decision to implement a uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass across its churches. 

Published: 08th November 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Syro-Malabar Church feud (Express Ilustration)

Syro-Malabar Church feud (Express Ilustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  More priests have joined the protest against the Syro-Malabar Church (SMC) Synod's decision to implement a uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass across its churches. On Friday, dissenting priests of different parishes in Thrissur archdiocese staged a protest against Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, who had come out strongly in support of the Synod's decision. 

They have decided to launch an indefinite strike if the Archbishop does not convene a meeting to listen to their concerns and objections regarding the proposed changes to the Holy Mass. In a meeting held in August, the Synod had issued a directive that all churches under the SMC should celebrate the Mass facing the altar from November 28, which marks the beginning of the Church's next liturgical calendar.

As per the newly approved format, the celebrant of the Mass would face the faithful during the introductory part, the Liturgy of the Word, and the concluding part. The celebrant would face the altar only during the Anaphora (the Liturgy of the Eucharist).

Simply put, for most parts of the Holy Mass, the celebrant would be facing the altar. The complete transformation of the Holy Mass to the new format will be in place from the Easter Sunday in 2022.  However, protesting priests pointed out that various churches under the Thrissur diocese have been conducting the Mass facing the altar for several decades now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp