STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private buses in Kerala to go off road from Tuesday to throw light on issues

The primary demand raised by the Kerala Private Bus Operators' Federation (KPBOF), which has called the strike, is an increase in the bus fare.

Published: 08th November 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Private buses in the state will go off the road from Tuesday to attract the government's attention to various issues plaguing the sector. The primary demand raised by the Kerala Private Bus Operators' Federation (KPBOF), which has called the strike, is an increase in the bus fare.

Pointing out that there has been no hike in passenger fares for some time now, KPBOF president MB Sathyan said the present scenario demanded a revision of the ticket fare both in the case of the general public as well as the students.  

Another demand the owners have raised is the writing off of road tax for the COVID lockdown period, Sathyan said. He said the strike will go on indefinitely until bus owners get an assurance from the state government in this regard. "With the lifting of COVID curbs, bus ridership is slowly picking up. However, not all buses have resumed services. Only about 9,500 to 10,000 buses are on the roads now," he said.

According to the KPBOF president, several bus operators are finding it difficult to roll out their vehicles because the funds required to make them fit for the road is huge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Private Bus Operators Federation Kerala private bus
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp