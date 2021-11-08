STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unable to pay daily due of Rs 200, grocer kills self in Kerala's Kanhangad

Hosdurg police, which is investigating the case, identified the deceased as Babu Ambili, 54, of Puthukai near Padannakkad in Kanhangad.

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: A small-time grocer ended his life allegedly because he was unable to pay his due of Rs 200 every day. Hosdurg police, which is investigating the case, identified the deceased as Babu Ambili, 54, of Puthukai near Padannakkad in Kanhangad.

Ambili was found dead in his house by his wife Anitha when she returned home on Friday evening. According to reports, Ambili left a suicide note in which he blamed the creditor for the death. An investigating officer said Babu used to work as a goldsmith. Then he set up a roadside eatery selling gruel. "But COVID sunk that business," said the officer.

Seeing his plight, his neighbour gave the small grocery shop he was running to Ambili on the condition that he would give Rs 200 every day to him. "The small shop was given to Ambili with the furniture and the goods," said the officer.

But one month ago, Ambili suffered a minor stroke and he did not open his shop regularly. "He lost customers and his shop had very few items," he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

