Calicut University’s BEd centres lose NCTE recognition

They never tried to comply with the regulations and improve the facilities at the centres,” the NCTC’s letter said.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:29 AM

Calicut University

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has cancelled the recognition of the 11 teacher education centres run by the Calicut University for failing to comply with its regulations. 

The NCTE informed the decision officially though a letter to the registrar of the university recently. This is bound to affect the future of hundreds of students who have received admission for the BEd course for the 2021-22 academic year at these centres.

The Council noted that the varsity has failed to comply its regulations despite repeated notifications. “Whenever NCTE pointed out issues and made suggestions to improve the facilities, the varsity centres relied on filing court cases. They never tried to comply with the regulations and improve the facilities at the centres,” the NCTC’s letter said.

While academicians said the cancellation shows the university’s lazy attitude, authorities said they would file an appeal before the NCTE to reinstate the recognition. “The information needed to reinstate the recognition will be filed before the NCTE by next week. Hence, students need not be worried about NCTE decision,” a press note issued by the university said.

Denying NCTE observation, the varsity said that 10 of the 11 teacher education centres function in the buildings owned by the university. “The remaining one would also be shifted to own building soon,” it said.

