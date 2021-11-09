STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar conundrum: Kerala files affidavit before SC, suggests building a new dam 

Kerala government on Tuesday insisted on reconsidering the upper rule level of 142 feet as formulated by Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Mullaperiyar dam.

A view of the Mullaperiyar dam. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: With differences cropping up again between the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam storage level, Kerala has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a reconsideration of the Rule Curve that currently allows storage of up to 142 ft of water.

On October 28, Kerala had sought time before the apex court to file an affidavit raising its disputes regarding the rule curve criteria adopted by Tamil Nadu. The rule curve refers to the level maintainable in the reservoir on different days, reports said.

The Supervisory Committee constituted by the Supreme Court on October 27 had informed the court that there was no requirement to change the water level which was then at 137 ft.

Kerala government on Tuesday insisted on reconsidering the upper rule level of 142 feet as formulated by Tamil Nadu. The Kerala government maintained that the 126 years old dam cannot be strengthened by repeated reinforcements. Kerala suggested that the only solution for protecting the safety of the lakhs of people living downstream of the dam is to build a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam.

According to the Live Law, Kerala also informed the court that it has been asking the government of Tamil Nadu to take necessary action to increase the discharge through the spillways and through the tunnel so as to maintain the water level as per the rule level. However, even after increasing the discharge through the spillway, Tamil Nadu's efforts were not translating into maintaining the reservoir level at 138 ft on October 31.

Tamil Nadu government has been insisting Kerala implement the apex court verdict that directed the government to increase the water storage height from 136 ft to 142 ft.

The reservoir commissioned in 1895 is situated on the Periyar river in the Idukki district of Kerala. The dam is however owned and operated by Tamil Nadu. Kerala raised the issue of the safety of the dam in 1979. In 2006, the Supreme Court order allowed raising the water level in the reservoir to 142 ft and ultimately to 152 ft. But Kerala state legislature enacted a law immediately thereafter fixing and limiting Full Reservoir Level (FRL) to 136 ft. But in a suit filed by Tamil Nadu, the SC in 2014 allowed Tamil Nadu to raise the water level to 142 ft and ultimately to 152 ft after the completion of strengthening measures of the dam. The court also declared as unconstitutional the law passed by Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar Dam Supreme Court Kerala Tamil Nadu water level
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp