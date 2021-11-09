'One shop for 1,12,745 persons': To avoid overcrowding, Kerala to open 175 more liquor outlets 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it is planning to open 175 more liquor outlets for avoiding overcrowding before the existing outlets and for providing walk-in facilities.

"Beverages Corporation has requested the government to sanction additional 175 liquor shops in the state. Based on the proposal, the Excise Commissioner has submitted his views before the government requesting it to consider the proposal favourably. Compared to the areas and population of the state with that of the neighbouring states, the number of outlets sanctioned was meagre and was not sufficient to cater to the liquor demand in a smooth and efficient manner. In Kerala, there is one retail shop for 1,12,745 persons, while in adjoining Tamil Nadu there is one retail shop for every 12,705 persons and in Karnataka, it is one retail shop for every 7851 persons. As a result, large-scale rush and queues were formed at peak hours in front of the liquor shops in Kerala," informed the government.

When the contempt of court case came up for hearing, S Kannan, a senior government pleader appearing for the Excise Commissioner, submitted that as many as 96 liquor shops of Bevco had walk-in facilities while 30 Consumerfed operated shops had the facility.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the intent of the court was to ensure that the ordinary citizens who are not drinkers are spared of the problems due to the functioning of the liquor shops. It was an open secret that every shop caused great vexation to children and women and the parents also feared that it would have a bad influence on the future generation. Therefore, the instances of extreme nuisances being caused to the neighbourhood of the liquor shops could not be lost sight of. In fact, it was non-negotiable that harassment and nuisances caused to the people on account of the functioning of liquor shops would have to be lessened. Much is required to be done as the problems faced by the citizen impeached on their constitutional right to live a life of dignity.

The court observed that the marginal progress appeared to have been made but the situation was still not acceptable, much less satisfactory.

The court also asked the Excise Commissioner to look into the complaint the court received from one Vinaya Chandran from Palluruthy the long queues before a shop were causing a nuisance to the residents living in the nearby colonies.

Ranjith Tampan, counsel for the Bevco, submitted that the only solution to the problem was to have walk-in counters with sufficient parking space. Unless all shops were converted into walk-in-ones, the situation might not ease.

The court also directed the Excise Commissioner to apprise the court of the further steps taken in the matter and posted the case on November 23.

