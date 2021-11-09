Runaway teens of Kerala's Alathur had plans to visit Goa

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The four Class 9 students from Alathur in Palakkad district, who were found and rescued by Railway Protection Force from Coimbatore Railway Station, were planning to visit Goa. It was the alertness and timely intervention of RPF sub-inspector Alice Antony that saved the four children.

The four children - twin sisters Shreya and Shreja and their classmates Arshad and Afzal Mohammed - all aged 14 years and studying at ASM HSS in Alathur had gone missing on November 3.

The police had shared photos of the children to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu as they got CCTV visuals of the children boarding a Tamil Nadu bus.

SI Alice Antony along with constables V R Sujith, Anish and Parvathi, all Keralites found the children waiting at Coimbatore railway station and questioned them. As Shreya and Shreja were twins, Alice who had read the news identified them.

They alerted the Coimbatore Child help desk. The polcie interacted with the children and confirmed their identity before informing Kerala Police.

The four children had checked the timings of train to Goa at the railway enquiry desk. The girls had Rs 9,110 in cash, a diomond locket valued around Rs 40,000 and a gold bracelet when they were detained by the police.

The children admitted to the police that they arrived at Coimbatore Railway Station to board a train to Goa. The girls told the RPF personnel that they left their home after their parents objected to the relationship with the teenager boys. They wanted to play online games and have fun.

After leaving Palakkad on November 3, the children went to Ooty where they stayed for two days. They had sold their mobile phone and some gold ornaments to meet the expenses.

The RPF in Coimbatore handed over the children to Alathur circle inspector Riyaz Chakeri after completing formalities.

“The Alathur police had passed on the photographs and details of the missing students to the railway stations and the RPF personnel who came across them verified the details and detained them. At that time, I was in Pollachi and immediately went to Coimbatore and received them in custody. The children will be brought to Alathur were they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and handed over to the parents “, CI Riyaz Chakeri told The New Indian Express.

The police had registered a case based on the complaints of the parents. The team investigating the case collected CCTV visuals from various places and had found that the four students had reached Palakkad town at 3.30 pm. on November 3, the day they went missing.

It was found from CCTV visuals that the children reached Palakkad KSRTC bus stand and boarded a bus to Pollachi.The police had also secured the CCTV visuals of the students alighting from teh bus at Pollachi bus stand.

It was in this background that the Alathur police personnel had fanned out to parts of Tamil Nadu in search of these children.