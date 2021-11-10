STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre shoots down IAS officers’ Dubai visit

The MEA suggested that if necessary, the officials can visit Dubai in the first week of December.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has denied permission to Principal Secretary (Industries) K Ellangovan and Industries Director S Harikishore to visit the UAE to oversee the arrangements for the Kerala Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai. Industries Minister P Rajeeve has registered his protest at the decision of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The duo had sought permission to visit the emirate from November 10-12. However, the MEA without citing any specific reason informed the government that it cannot give permission for foreign trip on the said dates.

The MEA suggested that if necessary, the officials can visit Dubai in the first week of December. The World Expo is being conducted by the MEA in association with the Union Ministry of Commerce. The Kerala Pavilion will be on from December 24 to January 6.  

“The expo offered an opportunity for the state to showcase its industrial opportunities before the international community,”  said a statement from the industries minister’s office.     

