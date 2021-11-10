STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dam issue: Kerala government cancels tree-felling order

The Kerala government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led UDF in the State Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees.

Mullaperiyar dam

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday cancelled an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

Arriving at a decision on the cancellation, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also suspended chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas who allegedly prepared the order after a meeting of secretaries concerned.

