Film bodies urge political parties to ensure unhindered shoot

KOCHI: With Youth Congress leaders remaining adamant on their stand that they will not allow shooting on roads by blocking traffic, representatives of various film bodies have requested the government to intervene in the matter. Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary Unnikrishnan B wrote a letter to Opposition leader V D Satheesan in this regard.

“The reason for writing this letter is the incident in which Congress workers took out a protest march to the sets of Kaduva, the shooting of which is going on at Mundakkayam. Some Congress leaders have said similar protests are likely to be held in the coming days. I am requesting you to intervene in this issue immediately,” said Unnikrishnan.

He urged Satheesan that a democratic party like Congress should not allow the Joju George incident to fester as a reason for some of its supporters to hate cinema which is an art as well as a field where several workers are striving hard for a living. “We would like to see the warm relationship that film field is maintaining with Congress and other parties to continue,” he said.

Office-bearers of Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association (MACTA) on Monday publicised a protest letter against the disruption of shooting by Congress workers. “Mollywood is yet to recover from the impact of Covid. It is at this juncture that workers of a party are trying to obstruct the shooting of Malayalam movies due to personal grudge towards an actor,” said MACTA secretary Sundardas.

“MACTA, along with other film bodies, is registering its protest against the decision of the political party and its workers,” he added.

Don’t disrupt shooting, Sudhakaran tells YC

T’Puram: Congress has asked the Youth Congress to stop disrupting film shooting. At the party leadership meeting at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday, Congress state chief K Sudhakaran said the protest against Joju should not be extended to the entire film industry. He directed the YC state leadership to stop the protests. The YC state leadership said the decision to obstruct the shooting at Kanjirappally on Sunday was taken by a section of leaders from Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Vandalising Joju’s car: 2 Cong leaders surrender

Kochi: Two more Congress leaders allegedly involved in vandalising actor Joju George’s car during the party’s Vyttila-Edappally NH bypass blockade, held on November 1 against fuel price hike, surrendered at Maradu police station on Tuesday. Youth Congress state secretary P Y Shahjahan and YC former Ernakulam South mandalam president Arun Varghese were remanded in judicial custody.