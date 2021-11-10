Kerala requests SC to revise Mullaperiyar dam rule curve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out the recent incidents of rapid rise in the water level in Mullaperiyar dam during heavy rain, Kerala has approached the Supreme Court requesting it to reconsider the upper rule level of 142 feet formulated by Tamil Nadu. The submission was made through a reply affidavit filed in compliance with the apex court’s order issued on October 28.

In the 330-page affidavit, Kerala pointed out that Tamil Nadu has violated the SC direction to maintain the upper rule curve of 138 feet on October 31. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 138.655 feet at 11pm that day.

Kerala said the incidents of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam during the 2018 and 2019 floods and this year resulted in a sudden surge in the water level. The water level in the dam rises rapidly when there is continuous heavy rain for one or two days.

The projected change in climate patterns, insufficient spillway capacity, limited capacity of tunnels, inability of Idukki reservoir to hold floodwater in the event of extreme flood and the looming colossal damage of life and property in the event of a disastrous event are factors that need to be considered while fixing the rule curve.

Stressing the state’s argument that only a new dam can provide a permanent solution to the safety concerns posed by the 126-year-old dam, Kerala said a cascading failure of Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams will result in a catastrophe which is beyond imagination, affecting the life and property of 50 lakh people.

“No amount of rejuvenation by any means can perpetuate the deteriorated Mullaperiyar dam. There is a limit to the number of years one can keep dams in service through maintenance and strengthening measures. All over the world, citizens, governments and organisations have begun to review the safety of dams as per modern standards and design criteria. Many dams have already been dismantled and decommissioned in an attempt to allay the fears of people living downstream,” Kerala submitted.

Kerala is of the view that Tamil Nadu can take water available in the Mullaperiyar dam and make the best use of it by adopting appropriate conservation practices. But this shall not be at the cost of the lives of the large population living in the densely populated areas downstream. The state sought directions to Tamil Nadu to implement a comprehensive instrumentation plan as per the directions of the Central Water Commission and approved by the supervisory committee at the earliest.

State seeks legal opinion from AG on tree felling order

T’Puram: In the wake of the controversial government order giving permission to cut down trees to strengthen the baby dam in Mullaperiyar on the request of Tamil Nadu government, the state government has sought legal opinion from the advocate-general to initiate action against the officials including an IFS officer for issuing the order. Now, the state government has only kept the order in abeyance. Power Minister K Krishnankutty, on behalf of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, informed the assembly during question hour on Tuesday that an investigation is in progress to find out the serious lapses committed by officials in issuing the order. The minister said efforts are on to cancel the order after taking appropriate action against the officials. He also said the news reports on Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan saying that the order was issued with the knowledge of Kerala ministers are untrue, Krishnankutty said while replying to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Action against erring officials: Min

T’Puram: Investigation is on to find out lapses on part of official in issuing a government order to cut down trees in the immediate downstream of Mullaperiyar dam, Power Minister K Krishnan Kutty told the assembly during question hour on Tuesday. The minister, speaking on behalf of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, said efforts are on to cancel the order after taking appropriate action against the officials. Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan had said the order was issued with the knowledge of Kerala ministers. But Krishnan Kutty termed such reports untrue. “Even if the baby dam is strengthened, the actual dam will not be strengthened. The dam has a 24-hour inspection system,” the minister said while replying to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. There was no room for any apprehension on the dam and the rule curve set by the Supreme Court is being followed, he said. “Unless there is an event like earthquake, the dam is not going to burst suddenly, “ he said. Eldos P Kunnappilly sough to know what precaution has the state taken in case the dam bursts. Minister said the disaster management committee would make preparations to deal with such a situation.