LDF green light to hike minimum bus fare to Rs 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF state committee on Tuesday approved the transport department’s proposal to hike the bus fare in the state. The LDF’s nod is to increase minimum bus fare from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and a marginal increase in per km fare. There won’t be considerable increase in student concession fair.

The bus fare hike will become a reality once the cabinet approves the proposal. In the meeting, Transport Minister Antony Raju spoke about the discussion he had with representatives of private bus owners in Kottayam on Monday night. Bus operators, who had planned an indefinite strike from Tuesday, postponed it after minister assured them of a decision on fare hike before November 18.

A note given to LDF leaders by Antony Raju detailed the huge increase in maintenance and fuel expenditure incurred by bus owners in the past 16 months. With diesel prices going north and Covid protocol restricting the number of passengers in a bus, the possibility of making the service at least break even seemed remote.

The Justice Ramachandran Commission, appointed to study issues in the transport sector, also recommended a fare hike. In July, last year, the government increased per km travel fare from 70 to 90 paise.

Proposal to increase per km bus fare to Rs 1

Though minimum fare was retained at Rs 8, the distance for minimum fare was reduced from 5km to 2.5km. The new recommendation is to hike minimum fare to Rs 10 for 2.5km and to increase per km fare to Rs 1. The private bus operators have demanded a minimum fare of Rs 12 and a hike in minimum student concession to Rs 6. “The proposed fare hike will be a small help for existing operators to reduce losses,” said M B Sathyan, president of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation.

After lockdown, only 65% of buses are in operation. “We need more support from the government. Several owners are not in a condition to invest money to repair buses. Some of them will restart operation if the government provides soft loans,” he said. All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation secretary T Gopinathan said a bus that operates 300km a day requires Rs 7,500 for diesel alone.

“This is Rs 2,000 more than the pre-Covid days,” he said. Pointing out that a considerable increase in student concession is also needed to support the industry, Gopinathan said at present over 60% of passengers are students. “We need to transport 94 students to find money for one litre of diesel. When KSRTC introduced Bond services for students they charged Rs 110 for a student to travel 10 kilometres. This means the government also knows the actual cost of travel,” said Gopinathan.