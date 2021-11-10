Pinarayi-Stalin talks on new dam in December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister-level discussions will be held in December to reach an agreement with Tamil Nadu to build a new dam at Mullaperiyar, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty informed the assembly during question hour, on behalf of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, on Tuesday.

“The state government has adopted a stand to build a new dam at Mullaperiyar. Issues related to the construction of the new dam were discussed at various meetings at the official and government levels. But no consensus could be reached yet. That is why the chief minister-level meeting will be held. The new dam is planned to be located in Periyar Tiger Reserve, 366m below the existing dam,” Krishnankutty said.

The minister said an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is in progress to build the new dam. “Pragati Labs Pvt Ltd has been awarded a contract worth `95 lakh for conducting EIA. Admission to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary for study is open until December 20. The contractor has completed two seasons of baseline data collection as part of EIA. The third season of study is in progress. The researchers said a draft report would be submitted soon,” Krishnankutty said.

He also informed that the state government has already communicated about constructing a new dam to the Supreme Court through an affidavit. The government has pointed out in the affidavit that the rule curve fixed by the Tamil Nadu government should be re-examined. The affidavit also asserted the need to construct a new dam for the safety of people in Kerala. The minister was replying to questions of MLAs Eldos P Kunnappillil, Anwar Sadath, K Babu and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.