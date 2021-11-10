STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

This is not circus or cinema: Kerala High Court frowns after bare-chested man attends online hearing

The remark from the judge came after he noticed one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings in his court not wearing a shirt.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: This is a court, not a circus or cinema, a Kerala High Court judge said on Wednesday after one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings was seen on camera without a shirt.

"What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema," Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

The remark from the judge came after he noticed one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings in his court not wearing a shirt.

Despite the faux pas being pointed out twice, the individual concerned was slow to act which prompted Justice Ramachandran to say he will remove such persons from the proceedings.

"I will be forced to remove people (from virtual hearing), if they show up for hearing like this," he warned. The individual concerned, thereafter, logged out.

The high court has been holding virtual proceedings since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Kerala High Court Kerala
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp