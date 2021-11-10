Unable to bear two Covid deaths in family, woman kills infant son, self

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her five-month-old son before ending her life in Chengannur on Monday night reportedly because she had been unable to get over the mental agony caused by the recent death of her husband and mother-in-law due to Covid.

Adithi, wife of late Sooryan D Namboothiri of Neduvelil Illathu at Vettuveni in Haripad, and her son Kalki were found dead at her parental house at Ala in Chengannur. Police suspect that Adithi gave poison to the child and died by suicide.

According to Chengannur police, the relatives found Adithi and child unconscious at the house around 11.45pm. They rushed the two to a private hospital and later shifted them to a private medical college hospital in Tiruvalla. The duo could not be saved. Preliminary investigation showed that they had ingested poison, the police said.

Sooryan Namboothiri, 31, and his mother Sreedevi Antharjanam, 59, died of Covid while undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on September 7 and 8, respectively. They were found infected on August 28 and admitted at the MCH on August 30. Sooryan was the melsanthi of Haripad Aranazhika Subramaniya temple in Haripad.

Relatives said Adithi had been in deep mental agony after the two deaths and, hence, she left the Haripad house and had been staying with her parents Sivadas and Indira at Ala with her child.

