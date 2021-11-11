STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-year-old gets entangled in swing rope, dies

A 10-year-old boy at Munnar here choked to his death on Wednesday after his neck got entangled in the rope of the swing he was riding on. 

Published: 11th November 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 03:45 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Deceased Vishnu, son of Krishnamoorthy and Anandhasyothi residing at Munnar Colony here, was alone at home when the incident occurred around 6.30pm . 

The tragedy came to light only after the parents got back home in the evening. Krishnamoorthy and his wife were away visiting relatives in Attukadu estate.  When they returned, Vishnu was found with his neck entangled in the rope of the swing. 

Though he was rushed to Tata General Hospital nearby, he could not be saved.  Police have registered a case of unnatural death. After post-mortem on Thursday, his body will be handed over to relatives.

