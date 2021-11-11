Kerala adoption row: Anupama Chandran begins indefinite strike seeking fair and just inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding the removal of the chairperson and general secretary of the Council for Child Welfare from their posts, Anupama S Chandran, whose baby was allegedly given away for adoption by her family without her consent, began an indefinite strike in front of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Thursday.

Anupama is seeking the return of her child who was allegedly put up for adoption through the Council. She said that she wasn't happy with the departmental inquiry which is in progress.

"Keeping these people in the posts will not offer an unbiased inquiry. They should be removed from the posts when the inquiry is progressing. I believe they could tamper with the evidence and the investigation," said Anupama.

Anupama and her partner Ajith are protesting seeking the removal of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shiju Khan and CWC chairperson N Sunanda. She began the strike in the morning and alleged that there was no merit in the departmental inquiry and that the government should take action in ensuring that the said persons be removed from their posts while the inquiry is in progress.

"The protest will continue until they are removed from the posts and we are assured of a fair and just inquiry. Moreover, the Child Welfare Committee has been directed by the family court to consider this as a fresh case and also take measures to do DNA tests. But no effort is being taken to bring my baby back," said Anupama.

With the protest, Anupama hopes to put pressure on the government to remove the accused in the case from their posts and also bring the baby back to conduct the DNA tests.

Anupama, who is the daughter of Jayachandran, the Peroorkada CPI-M area committee member, has alleged that her baby was taken away by her family without her consent and given for adoption. The state government had ordered an enquiry and called for the adoption procedures of the baby to be stopped, assuring Anupama of a speedy reunion with her child.