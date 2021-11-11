Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order, makes chief wildlife warden fall guy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Initiating a damage-control exercise, the state cabinet on Wednesday cancelled the order issued by the chief wildlife warden on November 5 approving Tamil Nadu’s request to cut 15 trees in the 40 cents of land downstream Mullaperiyar for strengthening the baby dam. The forest minister had frozen the order on November 7 after the decision triggered a political storm in the state.

Following the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas, who is among the senior most IFS officers in the state. The suspension followed the complaint raised by Forest Minister A K Saseendran that he was kept in the dark regarding the move.

Though Bennichan had promptly conveyed the decision to the additional chief secretary (water resources) and principal secretary (forest and wildlife), the disciplinary action was initiated only against him. Sources said the role of the secretaries in finalising the decision was not proved beyond doubt.

At the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary V P Joy briefed about the legal and technical issues in the order. He said the order would not stand legal scrutiny. The legal advice of the advocate general also favoured cancelling the order. “The order has been issued without obtaining clearances mandated by the Union government,” said a press release issued by the CM’s office.

Oppn alleges conspiracy, seeks comprehensive probe

“In an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court on January 22, it has been mentioned clearly that the permission of Ministry of Forest and Environment and Climate Change and permission from National Wildlife Board standing committee were required for cutting trees from the region. Also, the rules of business clearly instruct to place all matters regarding interstate relations before the consideration of the state cabinet. This was not followed.

Hence, the cabinet directed forest and wildlife principal secretary to cancel the order dated November 5,” said the press release issued by the CM’s office. Reacting to the cabinet decision, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said a comprehensive probe to bring out the conspiracy behind the episode needs to be launched. “We have demanded a judicial probe into the issue in the assembly. The people of the state need to know who all are parties to this conspiracy.

Even though the government now cancels the order, the damage has been done. Tamil Nadu can raise the issue of the order and cancellation in the Supreme Court and that may weaken our case,” Satheesan told reporters here. State Congress president K Sudhakaran demanded the resignation of Saseendran. The cabinet also decided to constitute a three-tier committee for handling issues regarding interstate river issues.

Interstate river water strategic council, interstate river water monitoring committee and interstate river water legal and technical cell will be constituted to assist the government and the interstate water advisory panel on disputes and other issues regarding sharing of river water between neighbouring states. The committees have been tasked with helping the government in taking decisions that protect state’s interest in interstate river issues. The CM will chair the strategic council and chief secretary will chair the monitoring committee. Technical and legal cell will comprise senior officials who are experts in handling technical and legal aspects of the issues.

OPPN ALLEGES CONSPIRACY

