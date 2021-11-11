Kerala had assured TN of forest clearance last year

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the departments of water resources and forest continued the blame game over the controversial order granting permission to cut down trees at Mullaperiyar for strengthening of the baby dam, it has been revealed that Kerala had promised to obtain permission from the forest department in 2020 itself.

The minutes of the 13th meeting of Supervisory Committee held at Kumily on January 28, 2020, accessed by TNIE, revealed that Tamil Nadu had discussed strengthening works of the main dam and baby dam with Kerala in the meeting.

When Kerala raised the issue of installing instruments at the main dam for measuring parameters like stress, strain and pressure, the representative of Tamil Nadu informed that the procurement of instruments was delayed as the state was planning grouting in the dam. (Grouting is the process of injection of setting fluid at pressure into cracks, voids, fissures and cavities in the dam.)

Indicating that the Supervisory Committee had discussed the felling of trees in 12th meeting on June 4, 2019 also, chairman Gulshan Raj advised member from Kerala to again approach the forest department for nod to cut trees on the earthen embankment of the dam. The representative of Kerala informed that they were coordinating with the forest department in this regard. TN informed the baby dam can be strengthened only after removal of the trees. The chairman advised that the repairs should be done before the onset of monsoon.

Did Kerala promise to speed up forest clearance?

The member from Kerala said that they will expedite the forest clearance once they receive the estimates of the works. The demand for improving the road from Vandiperiyar to the dam site was also discussed in the meeting. Tamil Nadu has been demanding improvement of the road as it is the only route for transportation of materials for dam strengthening works.

Kerala informed the meeting that the forest department has in-principle agreed for construction of a motorable kuchcha road along with construction of a culvert in place of existing causeway in the approach road to the dam site. The specifications for repair of the approach road were submitted by Tamil Nadu officials to their Kerala counterparts on October 11, 2019.

The member from Kerala informed that the forest department has not cleared the road proposal yet and the latest status will be informed within a week. He also said that he will expedite the forest clearance. At this point the chairman suggested that Kerala should include a proposal for construction of a bridge in place of the culvert to negotiate the causeway during monsoon season.