Kerala teenage girl hangs self after sending photographs to her fiance working abroad

Sumayya had a spat with her fiance over the phone before she resorted to the extreme step.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:36 PM

By Online Desk

KOLLAM: A teenage girl died by suicide by hanging herself using her shawl near Ochira in the Kollam district of Kerala.

Before she took her life the girl sent photographs of herself with the noose around her neck via WhatsApp to her fiance who is working abroad, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Sumayya, 18, daughter of Salim of 14th ward in Ochira. She has completed her plus-two course.

Sumayya and her classmate Rubynath who belongs to her own community were in love for several years. So, their parents had fixed their marriage according to their wishes. Their engagement was held a few months ago. Rubynath is working in the gulf, circle inspector of Ochira station P Vinod told The New Indian Express.

Vinod said that during a telephonic conversation, Sumaiyya had a spat with her fiance on Wednesday evening. Following this, she hanged herself inside her house.

According to a report, Sumayya's paternal uncle had passed away three days ago. Hence, she was alone in the house. Soon after she sent photographs of her trying to hang herself with the shawl around her neck, her fiance called up her parents and kin. But before they could rush to the house she had taken her life. The incident took place between 3.45 and 4.30 pm on Wednesday, said police.

Ochira police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

