Mullaperiyar tree felling row: Breach of privilege motion against minister Roshy Augustine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine under Rule 154 for misleading the House in connection with the tree felling row at Mullaperiyar.

The Opposition had claimed in the assembly on Monday during an adjournment motion seeking discussion over the issue that the permission for felling of trees at the Mullaperiyar dam site was issued by the chief wildlife warden on November 5 based on the decision taken at a high level meeting held at the office of the additional chief secretary (Water Resources) on November 1.

While replying to the adjournment motion notice, Forest Minister A K Saseendran admitted that the order was issued based on the decision taken at the high level meeting held on November 1 at the office of additional chief secretary (Water Resources) by quoting the minutes of the meeting. But the Water Resource Minister on Wednesday told media outside the assembly that no such meeting was held.

While the assembly proceedings were underway, a deliberate statement by the minister aimed at misleading the public over the issue was also equal to misleading the assembly and violating the rules and procedures of the House, said the breach of privilege notice moved by P C Vishnunath seeking action against the minister.

Meanwhile, Roshy Augustine on Thursday reiterated his statement outside the assembly that no such meeting claimed by the Opposition was held at the office of the additional chief secretary in connection with the tree felling at Mullaperiyar. “There is no need for me to protect the additional chief secretary or his office. There was a meeting of officials between Kerala and Tamil Nadu on September 17 in which Tamil Nadu had sought permission to cut trees. But no decision was taken at the meeting and I have not denied this anywhere,” he said.