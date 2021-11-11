STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired police officer, 'expert' in POCSO cases, held in Kerala for sexually harassing a minor girl

While in service Unni was dealing with the files relating to POCSO and he even used to take classes on the subject.

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: A retired sub-inspector of police has been arrested by the Feroke police near Kozhikode in Kerala on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Unni K P, 57, who retired from the service in May this year.

Unni sexually abused the 8-year-old girl, who is studying in class II, several times.

According to the investigating officer of the case, Abbas PK, "The girl's parents and the family of the accused were neighbours and very friendly."

The incident came to light when the child informed her umma (mother) that Unni aettan' (Unni brother) harassed her. She also told her mother that he has been harassing her frequently.

Following this, a complaint was lodged with Childline. The Childline informed the police. Meanwhile, the child's father came home from the gulf where he is working.  The police conducted a probe and arrested Unni on Tuesday night. He was subsequently produced in court and remanded in custody.

Unni was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Abbas said that while in service Unni was dealing with the files relating to POCSO and he even used to take classes on the subject.

