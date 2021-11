‘Choroonu’, ‘thulabharam’ to resume at Guruvayur temple on Nov 16

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A meeting of Guruvayur devaswom managing committee held on Thursday decided to resume the much- popular ‘choroonu’ and ‘thulabharam’ offerings from November 16. Special arrangements will also be made in the temple for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The devaswom had earlier decided to allow darsan inside ‘Nalambalam’ of the temple from November 16. As Sabarimala pilgrimage begins on November 16, a large number of Sabarimala devotees are expected to arrive at the temple.

Presently, devotees need to book their slot through virtual queue system to offer prayers at the temple. But for Sabarimala devotees an exception has been made. Separate queue for speedy darsan will be arranged for Sabarimala pilgrims. Ekadasi vilakku in the temple will begin on November 15 as usual. Guruvayur Ekadasi falls on December 14 while preparations for the same begin days before it.