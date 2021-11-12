STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documents show water resources dept knew of controversial tree-felling order

Contrary to the claims made by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, documents show that water resources department knew about the decision.

Mullaperiyar dam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to suspend Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas for issuing an order permitting Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees in the immediate downstream of Mullaperiyar baby dam has triggered major protests among senior forest officials.
Taking an exception to the order, they point out that the decision (to let TN cut trees) was taken with the full knowledge of water resources additional chief secretary and forest secretary.

Contrary to the claims made by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, documents show that water resources department knew about the decision. Senior forest officials led by P Pugazhendi met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday and petitioned against the Bennichan Thomas’ suspension.
Officials also point out a disparity in the order issued on Thursday.

“In the order cancelling the decision, its says the CWW issued the order not in line with the state government’s  affidavit before the Supreme Court. But it was the water resources department that filed the affidavit before SC. It was water resources secretary who asked the CWW to issue the order. Hence, it’s for the water resources department to bring the matter to the Cabinet’s attention. And it’s for the forests secretary to bring the matter to the minister’s attention. Then how can the blame be put on the CWW?” they ask.

A section of senior forests officials, mostly in the IFS cadre, have planned to observe black day on Friday in protest. However, it was postponed after rangers association and protective staff association backed out. The senior officials are now considering to observe black day on November 16, when all senior officials in the department will come together for a meeting at forest headquarters.

Senior officials point out that permission was granted after a series of process. “An informal meeting was held in the chamber of water resources additional chief secretary on November 1, 2021. Forest secretary and CWC were present at the meeting,” said notes circulated within forest department circles.
A number of earlier meetings and communications between officials too show that the process to grant permission were being discussed for some time.

Letters from forest secretary to CWW on October 19, 2020 and July 13, 2021 mention about TN’s request. The letters ask the CWW to take action on the request based on the Supreme Court order and existing rules and regulations. Similarly during the September 17 meeting between the two states, the forest secretary said permission for cutting down the trees is being processed.

