STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New twist: Marakkar to hit theatres on Dec 2

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian told reporters here that the Priyadarshan-directed movie starring Mohanlal in the lead, will hit theatres on December 2.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another twist in the tale of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, producer Antony Perumbavoor has agreed to release the big-budget movie in theatres, shelving the plan for an exclusive OTT release.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian told reporters here that the Priyadarshan-directed movie starring Mohanlal in the lead, will hit theatres on December 2. Antony announced last week that Marakkar would be released on Amazon Prime as theatre owners had not accepted his demand for minimum guarantee.

The decision invited criticism from the film industry as many felt the move would sound death knell for the theatre industry. The shooting of the movie — depicting the life of Kunjali Marakkar — which began in 2018, faced several hurdles and release plans had to be postponed multiple times owing to the Covid situation.

After a meeting with Kerala Film Chamber president G Suresh Kumar, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun and other stakeholders, Saji Cherian said Antony withdrew the condition for minimum guarantee from theatre owners and agreed for unconditional distribution. It is reliably learnt that Antony has signed a contract with Amazon Prime, providing them exclusive release right. However, the OTT agency agreed to relax conditions in the contract, facilitating theatre release. 

State prefers theatre release to OTT, says Saji Cherian

“The prevailing norm is that films released in theatres in Kerala can be released via OTT after 42 days. In the case of Marakkar, that condition will be relaxed. Theatre owners have agreed to that. That means you can expect the movie on an earlier date on OTT,” said a source privy to the discussion. Minister Saji Cherian thanked Antony and Mohanlal for a breakthrough in the issue.

“The government prefers theatre release to OTT as the latter will badly affect the film sector and the people working in it. The government is taking various steps to help the sector tide over the Covid crisis. Entertainment tax has been waived for tickets. Fifty per cent of the fixed power charge has been waived for theatres during the period in which they remained closed.

The remaining has to be paid in six installments. People who have taken one dose of vaccine can enter theatres. The finance minister will discuss the demand for a moratorium on loans availed of by stakeholders in the film industry with the Statelevel Bankers’ Committee,” said Saji Cherian. During the discussion, Suresh Kumar requested the minister to relax 50% entry restriction in theatres. The minister responded favourably and said some relaxations could be effected before the release date of Marakkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marakkar
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp