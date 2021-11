By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader P Jayarajan is likely to be appointed as the vice-chairman of the Khadi Board. Former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, a CPM state committee member, may replace K Varadarajan as the NORKA Roots executive vice-chairman.

The CPM secretariat which met on Thursday is learnt to have taken a decision to appoint Jayarajan, to the position. The CPM is also learnt to have decided to appoint former Khadi Board vice-chairperson Sobhana George as the Oushadhi chairperson.