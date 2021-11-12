Tree-felling nod given disregarding Central laws: New order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The order permitting cutting down of 15 trees in 40 cents of the leased area downstream the baby dam was issued by the chief wildlife warden without any ministerial level consultation and it was against the stand taken by the state government in the cases on the Mullaperiyar issue in the Supreme Court, said the new order cancelling the earlier one.

The inter-state issue was handled without taking into consideration the mandatory requirements under central laws governing the matter. In the counter affidavit filed before the SC, the state government has stated that clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the standing committee of National Wild Life Board are required to be furnished by the authority requesting permission to fell trees in the area. But the permission was issued without these statutory clearances, said the order.

The nod was granted not in compliance with the relevant statutory requirements and hence cannot subsist. Besides, as per the Rules of Business of the state government, cases which affect the relations with any other state government are to be brought to the notice of the cabinet. In this case, it was not done. In this backdrop, the order issued by principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas, which was kept in abeyance, stands cancelled, the new order said.

The government has also found that the acts of Bennichan Thomas, prima facie, amount to official misconduct and violation of All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968 and, therefore, he has been placed him under suspension, said another order, which also hints that he may face further disciplinary action.