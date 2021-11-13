Finance Minister KN Balagopal slams CAG report on KIIFB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said that the CAG has repeated its arguments against the KIIFB in the latest report on state finances which was unusual. “Normally the CAG won’t do that. Here, the reasons are known to all,” he said.

“These arguments were rejected by the Assembly through a resolution. That is valid now also,” he said in reply to a question on whether the Assembly would pass a fresh resolution. The minister said the CAG’s observation that the Assembly had no control over the KIIFB was wrong.

The Public Accounts Committee of the House can examine the accounts of the board anytime. The government looks into all aspects, including repayment, before opting for a borrowing. Not even a single rupee will be loaned in excess. At present there is no severe financial crisis affecting the daily activities of the government, the minister said.