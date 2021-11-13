Kerala continuing 'obstructionist attitude' at Mullaperiyar dam, TN tells Supreme Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is continuing with its 'obstructionist attitude' in depriving Tamil Nadu of its right to carry out activities at the Mullaperiyar dam, alleged Tamil Nadu in its response to the affidavit filed by Kerala before the Supreme Court on Friday.

"Kerala and petitioners from the state have been repeatedly seeking to decommission the dam which is wholly impermissible in the light of the Supreme Court judgement in 2014. The dam has been found hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe," said Tamil Nadu counsel D Kumanan.

He said Kerala has enlarged the scope and raised various issues which have been settled by the Supreme Court based on the report of the Expert Committee in 2000 and Empowered Committee in 2012. Kerala is attempting to prevent Tamil Nadu from raising the water level to 142 feet, he said.

Tamil Nadu said Kerala has once again raised the issue of aging of the dam and stated that there is a need for a new dam. The petitioner has relied upon a UN report which is wholly misplaced. It is not a UN report but an article published in a journal. The authors of the article have neither visited the dam nor conducted any test.

Reiterating the stand that the dam has been retrofitted and found to be structurally, hydrologically and seismically safe, Tamil Nadu said the repeated filing of petitions by Kerala is an attempt to get over the binding adjudication, which is wholly impermissible.

Tamil Nadu pointed out that the power connection to the Mullaperiyar dam was restored only in 2021 after 20 years of repeated pleas. Strengthening works in the Baby dam has been thwarted by Kerala for over 16 years Cutting of trees for enabling strengthening of the Baby dam was not permitted by Kerala in spite of repeated directions of the Supervisory Committee.

In the meeting held on October 26, 2021, Kerala agreed to expedite all pending forest clearance for maintenance of the approach road and carrying out the strengthening works. Though Kerala issued an order on November 5 permitting the cutting of trees, it was frozen two days later.

Kerala submitted that the Rule Curve prepared by Tamil Nadu is required to be reconsidered by the Supervisory Committee in the light of its suggestion and considering the age of the dam and the fact that the dam is situated in the seismic zone-III.

He said the seepage of the dam is only 129.447 lpm, which is well within the permissible limits. The submission that leaching would have naturally reduced the density of the material and the weight of the dam is incorrect and denied, he added.

Kerala has proposed to fix the rule curve at 136 feet from June 10 to October 31 and 140 feet on November 30, but has not proposed to raise the water level to 142 feet, as fixed by the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu said Kerala is obstructing the implementation of strengthening works in the Baby dam and earthen dam by not permitting the cutting of trees downstream and not repairing the Ghat road which is the only land route to the dam site.

Kumanan alleged that Kerala is playing a double game and obstructing the implementation of works ordered by the court. Kerala has scant regard for the directions of the Supervisory Committee which has requested it to permit Tamil Nadu to carry out the strengthening works and to repair the Ghat road, he said.