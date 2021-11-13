Uniform Holy Mass: Priests stage protest at Syro-Malabar Church HQ

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic events unfolded at the headquarters of Syro-Malabar Church in Kakkanad on Friday as several priests protested by organising a prayer meet against the Synod’s decision to implement a uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass in churches.

More than 200 priests from various archdioceses including Palakkad, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, Thamarassery and Ernakulam-Angamaly took part in the protest. Though the protesters were denied entry into the headquarters, the memorandum detailing their concerns regarding the new decision, to be submitted to the cardinal, was collected by the curia chancellor of the Church at the gate.

As per the Synod’s decision, the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass will come into effect on November 28. The priests raised slogans requesting to legitimise the Holy Mass facing people.

“The memorandum detailing our concerns of parishes that have been following the Holy Mass facing the faithful over 50 years has been submitted to the cardinal. We have urged the Synod to review its decision and legitimise the Mass that has been followed for so many years.

At least, they should be ready to hold discussions with those raising concerns,” said Fr Rajan Punnackal, secretary of Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum. Meanwhile, a section of laity members, who are in favour of the Synod’s decision, protested against the dissident priests. Police intervened to avoid confrontation between both the groups.