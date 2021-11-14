STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mediapersons roughed up at Congress 'A' group meet

Congress members, who were holding a faction meeting at a hotel here, roughed up mediapersons who went to report it on Saturday.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress members, who were holding a faction meeting at a hotel here, roughed up mediapersons who went to report it on Saturday. Sajan V Nambiar, photographer of Mathrubhumi daily, was hospitalised after being injured in the attack.

The incident happened around 11am at a hotel at Kallayi Road here. Mediapersons reached the spot after finding about the meeting convened by a section of A group leaders. The presence of reporters irked leaders and they roughed up Nambiar and verbally abused two other journalists, including a woman.

Party sources said leaders close to Kalpetta MLA T Sidique convened the meet but without the presence of senior A group leaders like K C Abu. Former DCC president U Rajeevan was present at the meeting, they said. It is learnt that a disappointed A group leaders, after losing key posts in KPCC and DCC revamp, attended the meet. 

Later, Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar expressed regret over the scuffle. “I had asked explanation from Rajeevan over the incident. I was told that the meeting was on behalf of organising a event related to the birth anniversary celebration of Jawaharlal Nehru,” he said.

