More foreign birds fly in, Changaram waits for ‘sanctuary’ status

ALAPPUZHA: The wetland areas of Changaram and Pallithodu, spread across 300 acres in the Kodamthuruth and Pattanakkad panchayats in Cherthala taluk in Alappuzha, have been a haven for migratory birds for many years.

It started catching more attention after Swedish ornithologist Christine Orson did a study on the ‘visitors’ in 2014, formed a collective of youths in the region and trained them on how to identify the birds. Ornithologists have spotted around 209 species in the area and it could achieve the status of a bird sanctuary soon, if the state government shows the green light.

Pelican — which is included in the red list of the International Union of Conservation of Nature — Greater Flamingo, Asian Dowitcher, Ferruginous Duck, Eurasian Spoonbill and Pheasant-tailed Jacana were all spotted here, but encroachment and illegal construction have posed challenges to the ecosystem.

The social forestry wing of the Kerala forest and wildlife department, which has made the proposal to the government, believes a ‘sanctuary’ status could save the area, which lies close to the Kumarakom bird sanctuary in the Vembanad ecosystem “The proposal is under government’s consideration,” said Divisional Forest Officer K Saji.

Fish farming poses threat to bird life in Changaram

Fish farming is pointed out as another threat to bird life. Fish farmers discourage paddy cultivation and use various methods to shoo away the migratory birds. The destruction of mangroves too poses a challenge to the conservation efforts. Section Forest Officer P John said: “To attract more birds, the lakes and lagoons in the area should be protected from encroachments and illegal constructions.

Main canals in the region should be cleaned and converted into waterways. Shikkara boat service through the canals in Changaram, Pallithodu, Andhakaranazhi and Thazhuppu will attract more tourists. If tourism can be promoted in a healthy way, it could eventually help the local residents,” said John.