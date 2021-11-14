STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother kills her two young children, attempts suicide in Kerala's Palakkad

The mother was identified as Divya of Pariyankandath house in Manjakad , Shoranur.

Published: 14th November 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:34 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A mother killed her two young children and tried to die by suicide at Manjakaad in Shoranur, Palakkad district, on Sunday morning.

The mother was identified as Divya of Pariyankandath house in Manjakad , Shoranur. The two children killed were four-year-old Anirudh and one-year-old Abhinav and police suspect the kids were strangled. 

The mother bolted herself into a room and tried to kill herself. The husband, Vinod and others on hearing the sound broke open the door and found that the children were also lying unconscious. Though all three were taken to the hospital, the children could not be saved.

Subsequently, the grandmother of the husband of Divya, Ammini Amma, 68 also tried to kill herself. The killings and suicide attempts were the results of issues within the family, said the police.

The Shoranur police arrived at the house and took the statements from Vinod, the husband of Divya.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

