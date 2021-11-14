STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mukundan chosen for JCB Prize

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam writer M Mukundan has been selected for the prestigious JCB Prize for Literature 2021 for his novel Delhi: A Soliloquy. Known as the Indian Booker Prize, the award carries a purse of Rs 25 lakh. 

Delhi: A Soliloquy, published by Westland Books, is the English translation of his Malayalam novel Delhi Gaathakal. It was translated by Fathima E V and Nandakumar K. While Mukundan will receive a prize amount of Rs 25 lakh, Fathima and Nandakumar will receive Rs 10 lakh.

This is the third time in four years that a work in translation (from Malayalam) has won ‘the Indian Booker Prize’. Earlier, Malayalam writers Benyamin won the award in 2018 for Jasmine Days and S Hareesh for the novel Moustache in 2020.

Delhi: A Soliloquy delves into what conspires in Delhi, India’s power-centre, and the events that unfolded there from 1960s. His magnum opus Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil is set in the backdrop of the social and political history of Mahe, a former French colony. Mukundan termed receiving the JCB award as a great moment. He also dedicated the award to those dwelling on the streets in Delhi.

