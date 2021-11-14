Rain batters southern Kerala, alert in seven districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strong westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation formed over the southeastern region of the Arabian Sea triggered heavy rain in southern Kerala and isolated showers in some other parts of the state on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram district, where a red alert was sounded by the weathermen, witnessed incessant rain since Friday night. Rain is likely to continue for the next two to three days.

According to the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, many areas in the state will face heavy rain and wind until Tuesday. Orange alert has been issued for seven districts which are expected to face isolated extremely heavy rain on Sunday. They are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kasaragod. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for high vigil in high ranges, riversides and tourism destinations.

“As the westerly wind is intensifying, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are facing intense rain. Relief camps will be set up in areas prone to landslide and flood,” he said in a Facebook post. Low-lying areas and high range regions in Thiruvananthapuram were the worst affected in the latest spell. Traffic along the national highway to Kanyakumari was partially disrupted as the Maruthathur bridge in Neyyattinkara was seriously damaged.

Vehicles were diverted after officials expressed doubt about its strength. Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger and Chennai Egmore-Guruvayoor express were cancelled after mudslip on the railway track at Parassala. No casualties were reported in the district.

Till Saturday night, 571 people have been shifted to 33 relief camps in the district. Tourist spots including Ponmudi hill station and beaches were temporarily closed. Heavy rain lashed Kanyakumari district as well, inundating low- lying areas, and caused damage to crop and properties. Orange alert has been sounded for Monday in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Rainfall in places covered under the orange alert is likely to range between 115.6mm and 204.4mm. Yellow alert has been issued for seven districts, where heavy rain is expected on Sunday. They are Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. On Monday, yellow alert is in place in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Tuesday’s yellow alert list includes Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Rainfall in these districts will be in the 64.5mm-115.5mm range. Strong surface winds in the range of 40-50 kmph will persist over the Kerala coast, southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep-Maldives-Comorin areas on Sunday, the IMD has warned. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours. The government has called for orange-alert precautions in certain places where the IMD has sounded only yellow alert for Sunday and Monday.

They are high ranges, lowlying areas, river banks, and landslide-prone areas which have been witnessing heavy rain in the past few days. Precautions should be taken by residents in areas faced with landslides and floods and those living in non-safe locations identified by the Geological Survey of India and State Disaster Management Authority. Rehabilitation camps should be opened as per the Covid protocol and other directions prescribed in the SD MA’s Orange Book 2021. The government also directed people living in areas which would face intense rain should move to safer places as directed by the authorities.

Mullaperiyar: Apex court to hear case on Nov 22

Supreme Court will hear the Mullaperiyar case on November 22. The hearing was postponed considering Kerala’s plea that it needs time to study Tamil Nadu’s affidavit. In its affidavit filed on Friday, TN said Kerala was depriving that state of its right to carry out activities at the dam. P4

