Society has to change collectively

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 15 years ago, Gokul Retnakar, then 22, was travelling with a friend in a car. He was in the back seat, reclining and sleeping. All he remembers is that when he woke up, he was in a hospital. For three years, he was bedridden.

“I lost those years. I didn’t go to a rehabilitation centre. And I didn’t realise the psychological and physical damage the accident and trauma had caused. That’s the problem here, there is no insight on how to go forward. For a larger section of the people affected with paraplegia, life becomes a challenge and they fail to equip themselves to live,” Gokul says.

In 2009, when he joined for LLB, he also registered his NGO ‘Can Walk’. The Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO connects over 200 wheelchair users across Kerala. And has by now helped over 150 persons in the district offering wheelchairs, medical aid and job training. Now, the NGO is associating with a private hospital in the city to start a rehabilitation centre for paraplegics in Kovalam.

“Rehabilitation helps people deal with psychological trauma, and trains them to deal with physical challenges and become active,” he says. In the first phase, 10 paraplegia-affected persons will be trained at the rehabilitation centre set to be opened in December. It will have an occupational therapist, physiotherapist and counsellors helping them. The NGO is also planning to set up a space dedicated to parasports, offering recreation to wheelchair users.

“We don’t have anything of that nature in the city. The idea is to offer over 15 parasports events,” he says. Gokul points out that public spaces continue to be inaccessible to wheelchair users, denying them a right to live with dignity.

“Ramps are absent in a majority of the buildings, even in those constructed recently. For instance, in theatres, when the absence of a ramp is pointed out, the immediate response is to lift us up the stairs. Every such act takes away our individuality. Society has to change collectively, and only then will we be able to see any real change,” he says.