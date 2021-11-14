ST youths no habitual thieves, outside influence has led some astray

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Appadu ward member of Meenangadi panchayat Ambika Balan recalls ST youth Deepu of Athikadavu Paniya tribal colony, who was arrested in three theft cases recently, as a “good boy” who managed to complete his high school education. She said it’s hard to believe that he has been arrested.

“Deepu was a good boy and passed SSLC. Since then, he has been doing odd jobs for daily wages and his family has shifted to another house in the colony. It’s hard to believe the news of his arrest. Everybody knows that Deepu doesn’t know to drive, but he was arrested for stealing a car.

Later, the police said he had also confessed to have broken into a house and taken away a mobile phone and earrings. And local residents said Deepu showed the exact place where he had hidden the phone which was stolen from the house in Meenangadi. We are not sure which story is true,” Ambika said.

Meenangadi panchayat president K E Vinayan said people who belong to the ST communities don’t commit thefts usually, but some persons from Athikadavu colony were arrested in theft cases in the recent years.

Ambika also agreed. “Around two months ago, there was a theft case in which five youths from the colony were arrested. All of them are under 30 years. They allegedly broke into a shop and stole sacks of black pepper on the instruction of a person from outside the colony. Youth in the colony have started indulging in petty crimes after getting exposed to the social life outside. They are picking up these habits from others,” Ambika explained.

The culture of the tribes doesn’t encourage stealing. Human rights activist and tribal leader Aminni K said, “Nature gives us whatever we need. Some members of the tribes in Wayanad have indulged in thefts because of the influence of people from outside. But that doesn’t mean that the youth from the tribal colonies can be framed in cases.

“Police officers say Deepu had stolen a car and a bike. In one case, he left the stolen bike five kilometres away from where he allegedly took it. And in the second case, he was allegedly seen driving a stolen car. These two are hard to believe. Usually, robbers sell the stolen items for money, but the tribals don’t do such things. In this case, Deepu doesn’t even know driving.” The relatives and human rights activists are planning to hold a protest march in front of the collectorate on Monday.