Three-year-old boy falls into canal in Kerala's Thrissur, search on

THRISSUR: A three-year-old boy fell into the canal in front of the house in Velookkara, a village in Kerala's Thrissur district on Sunday.

Officials said that search by diving experts is on to find the boy. Arom Heaven, son of Benzil, Alankarathuparambil house, who was standing outside his house after applying oil to take bath, is missing after he fell into the canal.

According to his mother Benny, he slipped and suddenly fell into the canal while playing outside the house. Even though she jumped to rescue the kid, she couldn't find him. Since the canal has a strong undercurrent due to heavy rain, an expert diving team was summoned for the search operation.

Irinjalakuda fire force and police team are also camping here for conducting the search operations.