EducationWorld India Survey: Kerala schools earn top ranks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in Kerala earned top ranks under various categories in the annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-22 (Part I) that was released on Monday. However, most of the schools slipped a few places down in the rankings when compared to the previous year.

In the Day-Cum-Boarding Schools category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam retained its all-India fourth rank. In the Government Day Schools category, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, saw its rank slip to the third position nationwide from the No. 1 slot it earned last year. While GVHSS Nadakkavu, Kozhikode was ranked fourth nationwide, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Naval Base, Kochi bagged the seventh spot. Last year, these schools were ranked third and sixth respectively.

In the Government Boarding Schools category, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha, Kerala saw its rank slip from first to second position this year. JNV, Neriamangalam, Ernakulam, Kerala improved its position from the ninth rank to the eighth this year. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chendayad, Kannur, slipped two ranks down from last year and settled at No. 9.

Dare School (Shrishti Welfare Centre), Munnar was placed in the 22nd position nationwide among Special Needs Schools. Last year, the school was ranked 12th in the category.

As part of the 2021-22 EWISR survey, Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company C fore constituted a sample respondents database of 11,458 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents in SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’, and ALSO senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India.

To rate and rank the best Government schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories were also interviewed. The sample respondents were asked to rate India’s most well-known 3,000 primary-secondary schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.

EducationWorld, which commissioned the survey, is a leading education news magazine that has one million readers comprising teachers, parents, and senior school and college students in 28 states countrywide. Part-II of EWISR rankings - that assesses Legacy Boarding schools, International schools (Day, Day-cum-boarding and wholly Residential), and Budget Private and pre-primary schools - will be released on December 15.