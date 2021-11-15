STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain continues in Kerala's Pathanapuram

Heavy rain which has been continuing for the past three days in the eastern regions of the district wreaked havoc in Pathanapuram belt.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Heavy rain which has been continuing for the past three days in the eastern regions of the district wreaked havoc in Pathanapuram belt. Residents here were evacuated to relief camps following flooding in various parts of the taluk that received 105mm of rainfall. It has been raining intermittently in all the taluks of the district since early morning. Punalur and Pathanapuram taluks received the highest rainfall. 

Traffic was disrupted on the mini highway, Kunnikode-Pathanapuram main road, Pathanamthitta-Punalur road, Kayamkulam-Punalur road and Pattazhy-Pathanapuram stretch due to floods. Traffic was however restored after clearing the debris that blocked the roads of Pathinettam Padi due to landslide in Pathanapuram taluk the previous night.

The Kollam-Pathanamthitta border was submerged as water from the Kallumkadavu stream overflowed and rose to a height of around 1.5 feet, frightening locals. According to residents, this is the first time since the 90s that floods have hit Kallumkadavu area.

