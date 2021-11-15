RSS worker hacked to death by car-borne assailants in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A car-borne gang waylaid a bike rider and hacked him to death in front of his wife at Mambaram in Palakkad district at 9.30 am on Monday.

RSS Thenari Mandalam Bouthik Shikshan Pramukh, Sanjith, 27, was on his way to work when the assailants attacked him in broad daylight.

According to the local residents, the car knocked down the bike and Sanjith was thrown to the road in the impact. The assailants hacked him to death with a machete in front of his wife. Local residents said there were four assailants. Though Sanjith was rushed to the district hospital he was declared brought dead.

The BJP has alleged that SDPI was behind the murder. Sources say that animosity between RSS and SDPI cadres has been prevailing in the area for the past few months. According to the police, SDPI workers had attacked an RSS worker a few months ago. In retaliation, RSS workers had hacked an SDPI worker.

Meanwhile, the BJP has declared a four-hour hartal in the Malampuzha Assembly constituency from 2 pm to 6 pm. BJP Malampuzha assembly committee president M.Suresh said the hartal is being observed to protest the dastardly murder.