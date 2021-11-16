Heavy rains: Collector announces holiday for schools, colleges in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: District Collector Afsana Perween visited relief camps in the rain-hit areas of East Kallada, West Kallada and Munroe Island under Kunnathoor taluk on Monday. The infrastructure of the camps at Nelpurakkunnu was evaluated. Almost all the houses on the banks of the Kallada river were submerged in the flood.

People here are being relocated to safer locations. The collector asked the inmates at the camp to follow instructions such as mandatory wearing of mask and use of sanitizer and directed officials and panchayats concerned to ensure the provision of food and toilet facilities to the people staying in the camps.

Residents living on the banks of the Kallada river have expressed concern over living under the constant threat of flooding, when the collector visited them at the camps. Afsana gave assurance that she would assess the situation and submit a detailed report to the government.

Steps were taken under the leadership of the panchayats to ensure facilities at the camps. Doxycycline tablets were distributed to the inmates, who were recommended to undergo an accurate antigen test.

Each school has about 200 beds. The collector said that all assistance would be made available to those in the camp and others in distress. All educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kollam district will remain closed on Tuesday.