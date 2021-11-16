STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman dies of cardiac arrest in Oman: Report

Bilji Baby, the Keralite woman who was found dead in Oman, died due to cardiac arrest, post-mortem report has revealed.

Bilji Baby

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Bilji Baby, the Keralite woman who was found dead in Oman, died due to cardiac arrest, post-mortem report has revealed. Bijli, 29, of Nellimoodu, Kulathupuzha, Kollam, was found dead in Azaiba, Oman.

She was found dead after falling from a staircase on the second floor of the villa. Bijli Baby reached Oman from India two weeks ago. Her husband, John Koshy, is an automotive employee at a leading company in Oman. 

Bijli, daughter of Baby and Lali, worked as a tutor in Pune after completing her MSc nursing course. The couple got married six years ago. After marriage, she went to Oman with her husband. After visiting home recently, she returned to Oman on October 28 to renew her visa as it had expired. Her husband John has been working in Oman for 10 years. 

