Rain abates but losses and suffering continue in Kerala

Mahatma Gandhi and Kerala Universities have postponed the exams scheduled on Tuesday in view of the inclement weather. 

Published: 16th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The inundated premises of Cooperative College in Pathanamthitta on Monday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rain, which has been pounding south and central Kerala and parts of north Kerala for the past few days, abated slightly on Monday. However, miseries caused by the rain fury continued in many parts of the state. 

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions including professional colleges in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts and Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Nedumangad taluks in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

Mahatma Gandhi and Kerala Universities have postponed the exams scheduled on Tuesday in view of the inclement weather. The new date will be announced later. The KSEB continued releasing water from Idukki, Kakki, Mattupetti, Anayirankal, Ponmudi, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Lower Periyar, Poringalkuthu and Moozhiyaar reservoirs in a controlled manner following heavy inflow on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted gradual reduction in rainfall over Kerala from Tuesday, though isolated heavy rain is forecast in central and north Kerala. As many as five persons including two in Thiruvananthapuram, and one each in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur died in various rain-related incidents since last Wednesday.

Members of a family moving from their waterlogged house at Kuthirachal
colony to a relief camp at Thalavadi in Alappuzha

Though the rain abated, a low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation still persists. It is likely to become well marked over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwest and reach west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday. Further, another low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts in the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west¬northwest and become more marked during subsequent 48 hours. 

However, it is likely to not affect Kerala in a big way, said Met officials. The current weather models show the low pressure area moving to Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast is not expected to be a severe weather system.  

Trains cancelled
The Southern Railway has cancelled a couple of trains due to waterlogging in Eraniel-Nagercoil-Kanyakumari section and landslip restoration work progressing in Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction. Train No. 16425 Kollam Jn-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express and Train No. 16435 Thiruvanan-thapuram Central-Nagercoil Jn Daily Express will be fully cancelled on Tuesday. 

Crop loss 
Total crop area affected: 62,991.41ha
Total loss estimated: E548.36 crore
Affected farmers: 1,43,236
Houses damaged since October 12: 382 fully and 2,205 partially
Camps & people housed
Relief camps: 151 
People housed: 4,348 people of 1,315 families

Upper Kuttanad facing flood threat again
Alappuzha: Upper Kuttanad areas are once again facing flood threat following the incessant rain. As many as 227 people of 67 families have been shifted to 13 camps. Pampa and Achankovil rivers have breached banks and water is gushing into paddy fields and houses. People living near the rivers at Thalavadi, Edathua, Thakazhi, Muttar, Ramankari, Neelamperoor, Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, Kainakari, Nedumudi and Chambakkulam have suffered the most.

