Covid vaccine alone can’t prevent deaths among vulnerable: Experts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The constant rise in the state’s Covid toll in the second wave despite significant improvement in vaccination coverage has become a major concern for all. A daily death count of around 50 signifies the threat of Covid in the state. Significantly, a sizeable number of people are dying despite being fully vaccinated.

Of the over 6,500 people who died of Covid in October, 114 were fully vaccinated, said a report by the health department. Health experts have demanded that the government take serious note of this and find ways to reduce the deaths.

The warning comes at a time when it has been found that complacency has set in among people and authorities in terms of following Covid protocol and testing strategies, respectively.

The state reported 57 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 35,877.

An analysis found those who did not get vaccinated and those with compromised immunity died of Covid.

The second category is considered vulnerable despite being fully-vaccinated, as their vulnerability increases due to comorbidity factors like advanced diabetes, kidney diseases, heart diseases or use of cancer drugs that compromise immunity.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of severity of infection and mortality. However, it is for those who immunity is not compromised. We are unable to protect the vulnerable group even after two doses. In people with comorbidities, the body failed to elicit adequate immune response to protect against Covid despite two doses of vaccine due to their underlying medical condition. Preventing deaths of this vulnerable population is the biggest challenge we face now,” said Dr A Fathahudeen, head of the department of pulmonary and critical care and the nodal officer for Covid in Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH).

He said the fully vaccinated who died were mostly from the elderly age group, though comorbidities in the younger age group are equally concerning.

Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Government MCH, Manjeri, said deaths among fully vaccinated arise due to multiple factors including age, comorbidities and delay in getting treatment. Nevertheless, the daily deaths of 40-60 people should be addressed, he said.

“There has been a decline in the number of people who are following Covid protocol and are willing to get tested. Overall testing has affected case detection. Vaccinated people have a tendency to lower their guard thereby increasing the risk of infection. Not following guidelines when in home isolation also increases the risk,” said Dr Althaf.

Covid treatment guidelines advise the use of monoclonal antibody drugs to treat Covid patients with comorbidities.

Though the drugs have been found to be effective in reducing the severity of the disease, they work only if they are given in the first five to seven days of the onset of infection.

“The best way to protect a vulnerable person is to prevent infection in them. People should know that fully-vaccinated persons can be infected and transmit the virus to others. Half of breakthrough infections are asymptomatic and can pass on the infection if adequate vigil is not followed,” said Dr Fathahudeen.