Kerala rolls out responsible tourism classification for hotels, resorts

As per the scheme, hotels and resorts have been classified into RT Diamond, RT Gold and RT Silver categories based on their score in following the specified environmental criteria.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the country, Kerala has introduced Responsible Tourism (RT) Classification for hotels and resorts, giving an added thrust to environmental protection and ecological restoration through tourism.  As per the scheme, hotels and resorts have been classified into RT Diamond, RT Gold and RT Silver categories based on their score in following the specified environmental criteria.

The parameters for the classification lay emphasis on ecological conservation, local economic development, experiential tourism, preservation of arts and culture, and sustainable growth in the tourism sector. The classification, which is valid for three years, will be awarded after inspection by a panel comprising the tourism director as the chairman, state RT Mission coordinator as the convenor and other industry experts as members. 

The classification process under the project will be implemented by the State RT Mission. Launching the RT Classification software and online application portal for standardisation schemes at a function here, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the initiative, based on sustainable management, socio-cultural, economic and environmental responsibility, is a role model for the entire nation. 

“Properties earning more than 80% score in environmental responsibility criteria will receive RT Green classification. With the launch of the online portal as part of the initiative, all processes will be eased and there will not be any delay in providing services,” Riyas said.

Now on, the accreditation process for homestays, service villas, ayurveda centres and resorts, adventure tourism service providers, amusement parks, heritage homes conservation project Grihastali and licensing of tour guides will be available online, he said.

