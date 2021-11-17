STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More devotees will be allowed at Sabarimala: K Radhakrishnan

He said that the authorities would review the decision on the customary bath in Pampa river after the water-level comes down.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala thantri Mahesh Mohanaru leading the brahmakalasam carried by melsanthi N Parameswaran Nampoothiri on Tuesday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday that measures would be taken to allow  more devotees for darsan at Lord Ayyappa temple here soon after the weather conditions improve. 
Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting of various department officials on pilgrimage arrangements here, the minister said once weather conditions improve, measures would be taken to ensure darsan for more devotees. He said that the authorities would review the decision on the customary bath in Pampa river after the water-level comes down.

On opening of the traditional trekking path of Neelimala-Appachimedu, the minister said that once the flow of devotees increases, the path would be opened for devotees to return to Pampa after darsan. He said measures have already been taken to undertake repair of Sabarimala-bound roads which were damaged in the rain and subsequent flood.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Anandagopan, ADGP S Sreejith, devaswom members P M Thankappan and Manoj Charalel, MLAs Pramod Narayanan and K U Janeshkumar were among those  present at the conference.

Meanwhile, the minister opened TDB’s free food distribution centre near Malikappuram temple at 8 am on Tuesday. The free food centre, which can accommodate 5,000 devotees at a time, offers food thrice a day.
The minister also inaugurated the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) assistance centre for the devotees at Sannidhanam. The ABASS centre offers free food, medical first-aid and stretcher service for emergency medical care for devotees.

